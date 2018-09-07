हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Bharat Bandh on September 10: NCP, DMK and SP extend support to Congress

Congress has called Bharat Bandh on Sep 10 against fuel price hike and the rapid decline in Rupee. 

Bharat Bandh on September 10: NCP, DMK and SP extend support to Congress

NEW DELHI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday extended its full support to Congress-led 'Bharat Bandh' called on September 10 over fuel price hike and a sharp decline in the national currency.

The Sharad Pawar-led party also appealed to other political parties to support the 'Bharat Bandh' called by Congress.  

"The NCP appeals everybody for their cooperation and support to make this bandh a grand success," the party said in a statement. 

The NCP's offer of support came a day after the Congress party gave a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 10.

Apart from NCP, other opposition parties including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have also announced their support to the nationwide shutdown.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot told the media that the consensus to protest against the rising fuel prices and the rupee slump was reached after a meeting of all party general secretaries and the state leaders.

He also said that while prices had hiked during the rule of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the government took essential steps to control the situation.

Meanwhile, the Left parties have given a separate call for bandh on the same day on the hike in fuel prices, the problem of farmers and unemployment issue. 

Speaking to reporters, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the ''fuel price hike was mainly due to a depreciation of rupee against dollar. 

The minister stated that petrol and diesel should come under GST and accepted that the people are facing serious problems due to this.

Oil producing countries like Iran and Venezuela had said they'll increase productivity but as per July-August report they didn't, Pradhan said.

(With ANI Inputs) 

Tags:
CongressBharat BandhNCPSamajwadi PartyDMKfuel price hikedecline in Rupee

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close