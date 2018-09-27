Bharat Bandh on September 28 against Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart, FDI in retail, Delhi sealing drive

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nation-wide Bharat Bandh on September 28 against Walmart's acquisition of home-grown retail major Flipkart and FDI in retail.

"It is for the first time in the country that about seven crore voters across the country will participate in a Bharat Trade Bandh on September 28 for protection of their rights and business," CAIT's West Bengal Chapter Secretary General Rabishankar Roy said.

CAIT has alleged that multinational companies are being given a passage to enter the retail trade of the country. The traders' body also claimed that FDI in retail trade would prove to be disastrous for all and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small businesses.

"Walmart-Flipkart deal was a violation of the FDI policy of the government," CAIT President BC Bhartia said claiming that it would directly and adversely affect the small businesses in the country.

The body in a statement said that the traders are feeling neglected and are concerned over the future of their businesses.

"There no need of FDI in retail. Domestic trade is capable to meet the requirements of citizens. If FDI is to be allowed the pre-condition is to make domestic trade capable of competing with MNCs in terms of finance, technology etc," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

Along with their protest against the deal, CAIT also said that wholesale and retail markets in Delhi will remain closed on September 28 to push for their demand for immediate promulgation of an ordinance to stop sealing of shops in the city.

Prominent markets in Delhi, including Connaught Place, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Pahar Ganj, Karol Bagh, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Amar Colony, Green Park, Khan Market, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Lajpat Nagar, Shahdara, etc will remain closed.

In West Bengal too, CAIT is going ahead with the strike despite the state government's appeal. Out of 40 lakh, 80 per cent of the traders would join the strike and participate in protest demonstrations across districts.