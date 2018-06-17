हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhayyuji Maharaj suicide

Bhayyuji Maharaj suicide: Daughter’s statement points at family trouble

The Madhya Pradesh Police seems to have failed in making much headway in the probe into alleged suicide of self-styled godman and spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj. However, the initial investigation suggests that disputes in family led to the Indore-based spiritual leader taking the extreme step.

Bhayyuji Maharaj suicide: Daughter’s statement points at family trouble

The Madhya Pradesh Police seems to have failed in making much headway in the probe into alleged suicide of self-styled godman and spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj. However, the initial investigation suggests that disputes in family led to the Indore-based spiritual leader taking the extreme step.

Though the cops have recorded statements of at least 15 people in connection with the case till now, the most crucial of it is considered to be that of Bhayyuji’s daughter Kuhu. According to the statement given by her to the police, there was a conflict between Bhayyuji and her daughter over his second marriage.

Bhayyuji had reportedly informed her daughter on phone that his sister was pressuring him to go for second marriage, but Kuhu had rejected the same saying she was not in favour of the marriage. However, Bhayyuji went for the marriage despite objections from his daughter, and in fact, she came to know about the same through media reports.

One day before allegedly committing suicide, Bhayyuji had left for Pune to meet Kuhu, but she had asked her in a telephonic conversation to cancel his visit, as she already had a programme to visit Indore.

The police also questioned Bhayyuji’s second wife Dr Ayushi and his close aide Vinayak, but failed to reach any conclusion regarding the cause of the spiritual leader taking the extreme step.

Bhayyuji's first wife Madhavi died in November 2015, following which he married his second wife Ayushi in 2017. His 18-year-old daughter Kuhu from his first marriage lives in Pune.

According to earlier reports, his daughter accused Ayushi of creating troubles and even went to extent of blaming her for the suicide. Ayushi had denied all allegations, and instead blamed the daughter for troubles.

Model-turned-godman Bhayyuji Maharaj had several followers including top politicians and Bollywood artists.

Tags:
Bhayyuji Maharaj suicideBhayyuji MaharajBhayyuji Maharaj familyMadhya Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close