Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: Death toll reaches 33, 47 people rescued so far

Mumbai: The death toll in Bhendi Bazaar building collapse has increased to 33 with 10 others still feared trapped under the debris, the BMC Disaster Control said on Friday.

As per the reports, a total of 47 people have been rescued so far.

Earlier at Thursday midnight ten fire engines and quick response team , two rescue vans, one house collapse van, ambulances, about 70 fire personnel, one National Disaster Response Force ( NDRF) team, two pock lane, six JCB and 16 dumpers were working for rescue operations.

The three-storey Husaini building collapsed in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who died in Bhendi Bazaar building collapse.

Taking stock of the situation the Chief Minister also assured that action would be taken in case of any negligence in the incident.

The Chief Minister visited the accident spot and also ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter.

"Action will be taken in case of any negligence. I am personally monitoring the situation," Fadnavis told the media here.

The Chief Minister also directed the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner to focus on immediate medical assistance to the injured persons.

The injured people have been admitted to the J. J. hospital for the medical treatment.