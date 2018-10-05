Bhima-Koregaon case: Bail application filed for activist Arun Ferreira in Pune Sessions Court

New Delhi: A bail application has been filed for activist Arun Ferreira in Pune Sessions Court on Friday. Ferreira is one of the five rights activists arrested in connection with Bhima-Koregaon case. He is currently under house arrest following the Supreme Court's order.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court freed Gautam Navlakha, another activist accused in the case, from house arrest.

Last month, police arrested five left-wing activists, after raiding their homes in several states for suspected Maoist links over the Elgar Parishad meeting which was held a day before the violence.

The police raided the homes of the activists and lawyers from five states - Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Gautam Navalakha in Delhi.

In a media briefing, the police had released details of seized letters related to five activists arrested in June in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The police also claimed they have "conclusive proof" to link Left-wing activists arrested in June and this week to Maoists, saying one of them spoke of a "Rajiv Gandhi-type event to end Modi-raj".

(With inputs from agencies)