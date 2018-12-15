हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhima Koregaon

Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC extends interim relief of activists Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde from arrest

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court has extended the interim relief from arrest to two accused - Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde - in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

Gautam Navlakha's interim relief has been extended until January 14 while Anand Teltumbde's interim relief has been extended until December 17.

In August, police arrested five left-wing activists, after raiding their homes in several states for suspected Maoist links over the Elgar Parishad meeting which was held a day before the violence.

The police raided the homes of the activists and lawyers from five states - Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Gautam Navalakha in Delhi. 

They were arrested in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave - 'Elgaar Parishad' - held on December 31 last year that had allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune on January 1.

