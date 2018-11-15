हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhima Koregaon case

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police files charge sheet against five accused in Pune Sessions Court

The Pune Police on Thursday filed charge sheet against the five accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. 

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police files charge sheet against five accused in Pune Sessions Court
File Image

The Pune Police on Thursday filed charge sheet against the five accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. 

According to news agency ANI, charge sheet has been filed against Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Rona Wilson in Pune Sessions Court.

Activist Shoma Sen had filed a bail plea in Pune Sessions Court which was rejected by the court on November 2.

The Supreme Court had on October 29 stayed the Bombay High Court order refusing extension of time to the state police for filing charge sheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

Taking note of the appeal of the Maharashtra government, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi stayed the high court order and issued a notice to rights activists on the plea. 

Earlier, the apex court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for a probe into their arrest.

The Bombay High Court on October 24 rejected Pune Sessions Court order which had granted police more time to file the charge sheet against lawyer Surendra Gadling and others who were arrested in June for alleged Maoist links in the aftermath of violence at Bhima Koregaon near Pune.

The Pune Police arrested Gadling, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, activist Mahesh Raut and Kerala native Rona Wilson in June for their alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The arrests had followed raids at their residences and offices in connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year, which, the police had claimed, had led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day.

The police had also alleged that the conclave had the support of Maoists.

Under the UAPA, a charge sheet must be filed within 90 days of arrest. However, the prosecutor can file a report before the trial court, explaining the reasons for a delay, and seek more time. If satisfied, the court can extend the time by 90 days.

The Pune sessions court had granted the police the additional 90 days, following an application from the investigating officer (IO) and written submissions by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

Gadling had challenged this, saying the report and the submissions came from the police, not the prosecutor. Under the Act, the report should be filed by the prosecutor, he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Bhima Koregaon casePune Sessions CourtPune PoliceBombay High CourtSurendra GadlingShoma SenMahesh RautSudhir DhawaleRona Wilson

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close