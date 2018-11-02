हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhima Koregaon case

Bhima Koregaon Case: Pune Sessions Court rejects bail plea for Shoma Sen

Pune Sessions Court on Friday rejected bail plea of activist Shoma Sen who is an accused in Bhima Koregaon Case.

Bhima Koregaon Case: Pune Sessions Court rejects bail plea for Shoma Sen
File Image (Courtesy: PTI)

Pune Sessions Court on Friday rejected bail plea of activist Shoma Sen who is an accused in Bhima Koregaon Case.

Earlier the Pune court had granted police custody to activist Sudha Bharadwaj till November 6.

Two left-wing activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves were also arrested after the local court rejected their bail plea.

The Hyderabad High Court had earlier extended the house arrest for activist Varavara Rao for three weeks.

During the investigations into the Koregaon-Bhima riots, the Pune Police had raided and arrested five accused including Bharadwaj, Gonsalves, Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha (now released) and P. Varavara Rao (currently in house arrest in Hyderabad).

Earlier in June, the Pune Police had nabbed activists Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut and Rana Jacob in the Koregaon-Bhima case.

Besides the Koregaon-Bhima violence, the police claimed that they harboured links with Maoist terror groups, were allegedly planning to carry out high-level political assassinations in a Rajiv Gandhi-style operation and incite disturbances in the country to topple the government.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Bhima Koregaon caseShoma SenPune Sessions CourtPune

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close