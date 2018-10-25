Bhima Koregaon Case: SC to hear Romilla Thapar's review plea on Oct 26

The Supreme Court on Friday will be hearing the review plea filed by historian Romilla Thapar against the verdict that refused SIT probe into arrests of five right activists in Bhima Koregaon case.

Thapar and four activists had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the arrests of Left-wing activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence on 1 January and for suspected Maoist links.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had rejected Thapar's review plea. The Pune Sessions court said that it will pronounce a verdict on bail applications of Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Sudha Bharadwaj on October 26.

Last month, police arrested five left-wing activists, after raiding their homes in several states for suspected Maoist links over the Elgar Parishad meeting which was held a day before the violence.

The police raided the homes of the activists and lawyers from five states - Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Gautam Navalakha in Delhi.

In a media briefing, the police had released details of seized letters related to five activists arrested in June in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The police also claimed they have "conclusive proof" to link Left-wing activists arrested in June and this week to Maoists, saying one of them spoke of a "Rajiv Gandhi-type event to end Modi-raj".