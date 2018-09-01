हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhima Koregaon violence

Bhima Koregaon violence: Pune Police file application in court, seek more time to file chargesheet

In a media briefing on Friday, the police had released details of seized letters related to five activists arrested in June in connection with the violence.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Pune Police on Saturday filed an application in a Pune court, requesting to extend the time to file the chargesheet in Bhima Koregaon violence case that took place on January 1.

Earlier this week, police arrested five left-wing activists, after raiding their homes in several states for suspected Maoist links over the Elgar Parishad meeting which was held a day before the violence.

The police raided the homes of the activists and lawyers from five states - Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Gautam Navalakha in Delhi. 

In a media briefing on Friday, the police had released details of seized letters related to five activists arrested in June in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The police also claimed they have "conclusive proof" to link Left-wing activists arrested in June and this week to Maoists, saying one of them spoke of a "Rajiv Gandhi-type event to end Modi-raj".

(With inputs from agencies)

