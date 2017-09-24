close
BHU molestation case: Police baton charge protesting students at campus, 4 injured

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday baton-charged the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students, who were protesting inside the campus since three days against alleged molestation of a varsity girl. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 06:51
BHU molestation case: Police baton charge protesting students at campus, 4 injured
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday baton-charged the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students, who were protesting inside the campus since three days against alleged molestation of a varsity girl. 

As per the reports, four people including 1 female and 3 males were left injured in the incident. The students alleged that the police thrashed them and dragged them through hair, but DM Varanasi, who was present on the spot, denied all such claims.

Reportedly, the protesting students tried to enter the residence of University Vice Chancellor and when the deployed security forces tried to stop them, students became violent and attacked the police after which the security forces also used force and lathi charge on the students to disperse them.

The ongoing protesters outside the BHU campus triggered when a first-year fine arts student of BHU, alleged that she was molested by three bike-borne men outside the varsity campus on Thursday.

The victim claimed that she went to the university administration for complaining about the incident but the administration in lieu of taking any action against the molesters, shamed the victim for her awkward hostel timings.

Angered by the laid-back attitude of the administration, the varsity students staged protests outside the campus on Friday and blocked entry to the campus through the main gate.

Talking to a leading portal one of the protesting students said,"PM Modi has been speaking volumes about his ambitious Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign but he should come and see the reality at the BHU. The VC and proctor instead of ordering inquiry are blaming the girl for roaming around inside the university premises late in the evening."

The BHU administration in its media released termed the protest political in nature and stated that it was timed with the PM’s visit, with the intention of soiling the image of the university. 

