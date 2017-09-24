BHU molestation case: V-C blames 'anti-social elements' for creating disturbance at varsity

A day after police lathicharged students at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Vice-Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi blamed outsiders and anti-social elements for disturbing the environment at the varsity.

"We had information that some anti-social elements will try to disturb the environment of the University. Outsiders in huge numbers tried to escalate the protest," the V-C said on Sunday.

He also added that some students had complained about the installation of CCTVs and the matter is being investigated. "Some girls said University should be more sensitive towards safety. I agreed with their viewpoint. Safety and security is important. We will have to consider various aspects with regard to safety in University," he said.

"An unfortunate incident took place with one of our students; we're committed to stringent action & did so too," he said.

However, in his first interaction after the lathicharge on students on Saturday, the V-C did not comment on the protest and the treatment meted out to the students.

BHU witnessed violence by students who were lathicharged by the police, in an ugly turn of a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident.

A number of students and policemen were reportedly injured in the clashes. In wake of the violence, the university has announced "holidays" from Monday until October 2, advancing it from September 28.

Varanasi: Security increased outside BHU after clashes between students and police personnel last night pic.twitter.com/PkHPvj68xu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2017

Violence erupted after some students, protesting against the alleged eve-teasing incident, wanted to meet the Vice Chancellor at his residence, according to police and university sources. The security guards of the university stopped them and the police was informed but the students then indulged in stone-pelting, people at the University claimed.

Police used lathicharge to control the situation.

BHU students have been protesting near the university's main gate since Thursday against the rising eve- teasing incidents on the campus. The trigger was an incident in which a woman student of Arts faculty alleged harassment by three men on a motorcycle inside the campus while she was returning to her hostel.

The three men abused her and fled when she resisted their attempts, according to the complainant.