close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BHU molestation case: V-C blames 'anti-social elements' for creating disturbance at varsity

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 16:34
BHU molestation case: V-C blames &#039;anti-social elements&#039; for creating disturbance at varsity
Photo: Twitter/ANI

A day after police lathicharged students at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Vice-Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi blamed outsiders and anti-social elements for disturbing the environment at the varsity. 

"We had information that some anti-social elements will try to disturb the environment of the University. Outsiders in huge numbers tried to escalate the protest," the V-C said on Sunday.

He also added that some students had complained about the installation of CCTVs and the matter is being investigated. "Some girls said University should be more sensitive towards safety. I agreed with their viewpoint. Safety and security is important. We will have to consider various aspects with regard to safety in University," he said.

"An unfortunate incident took place with one of our students; we're committed to stringent action & did so too," he said.

However, in his first interaction after the lathicharge on students on Saturday, the V-C did not comment on the protest and the treatment meted out to the students. 

BHU witnessed violence by students who were lathicharged by the police, in an ugly turn of a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident.

A number of students and policemen were reportedly injured in the clashes. In wake of the violence, the university has announced "holidays" from Monday until October 2, advancing it from September 28.

Violence erupted after some students, protesting against the alleged eve-teasing incident, wanted to meet the Vice Chancellor at his residence, according to police and university sources. The security guards of the university stopped them and the police was informed but the students then indulged in stone-pelting, people at the University claimed. 

Police used lathicharge to control the situation.

BHU students have been protesting near the university's main gate since Thursday against the rising eve- teasing incidents on the campus. The trigger was an incident in which a woman student of Arts faculty alleged harassment by three men on a motorcycle inside the campus while she was returning to her hostel.

The three men abused her and fled when she resisted their attempts, according to the complainant. 

TAGS

Banaras Hindu UniversityBHUGirish Chandra TripathiUttar Pradesh

From Zee News

Theresa May&#039;s top ministers plotted to oust her: Book
EuropeWorld

Theresa May's top ministers plotted to oust her: Book

Google to help media outlets win subscribers, boost income
World

Google to help media outlets win subscribers, boost income

Woman Naxal carrying Rs 5 lakh reward arrested in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh

Woman Naxal carrying Rs 5 lakh reward arrested in Chhattisg...

World

Rohingya in Bangladesh need massive assistance: UN

26/11 trial: Pakistan court orders FIA to appoint focal person
WorldAsia

26/11 trial: Pakistan court orders FIA to appoint focal per...

Chhattisgarh

Village revenue official killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Saudi Arabia to join &#039;brotherly&#039; Pakistan in CPEC project
Asia

Saudi Arabia to join 'brotherly' Pakistan in CPEC...

Facebook boss Zuckerberg to sell shares for charity efforts
Internet & Social Media

Facebook boss Zuckerberg to sell shares for charity efforts

Pakistan envoy shows photo of Palestinian victim as &#039;evidence of atrocities&#039; on Kashmiris
World

Pakistan envoy shows photo of Palestinian victim as 'e...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Right to Privacy in digital arena

Look who's talking, Pak is greatest exporter of terror: Top 10 quotes from Sushma Swaraj's speech at UNGA

Choked cities go under: DNA examines how vanishing water bodies & green spaces causing urban sprawls to sink

Abe’s visit elevates India-Japan ties to new heights

Walking through the diverse caves of Ellora