BHU opens 10 days after campus violence, female guards deployed

In a first, at least seven women have been appointed as security guards at Banaras Hindu University which hogged all the limelights recently for a violence that rocked the campus.. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 19:11
Varanasi: In a first, at least seven women have been appointed as security guards at Banaras Hindu University, which hogged all the limelights recently for a campus violence. 

The varsity administration set up the women-squad on the suggestion of district magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, a report said adding that while seven female guards have been appointed, another 28 will soon join the force soon. 

The varsity reopened on Tuesday, after an extended Dusherra holiday, that was announced a day after the campus violence on September 24.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police after a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent in BHU, one of the 43 central universities in the country.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage and put the spotlight on lack of security for women at the century-old campus. 

BHU Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi, who is under fire for his alleged mishandling of student protests, proceeded on an indefinite leave citing personal reasons, just two months before his retirement.

The varsity's Chief Proctor ON Singh had also resigned, taking "moral responsibility" for the campus violence. His resignation paved the way for the appointment of the first woman proctor at the university.

A former professor of Allahabad University, Tripathi was appointed as the BHU VC in 2014 for a three-year tenure. 

