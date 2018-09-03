हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Inspector arrested for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

The inspector Incharge of Jatni police station was caught by the Vigilance Department.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Bhubaneswar: Inspector Incharge of Jatni police station has been arrested on Monday while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. Sanjeev Mohanty has been arrested by the Vigilance Department and search at his residence is underway. 

He is, for now, kept under the surveillance of Vigilance Department. 

According to media reports, Mohanty demanded Rs 50,000 from a man to compromise his name in criminal cases. The man reported the matter to Vigilance cell after which Mohanty was arrested. 

A similar case rose in Bihar's Kaimur district on Saturday where an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was caught by the Vigilance Investigation Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

ASI Mohammad Rashid Khan had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping the complainant in a criminal case.

A resident of Tekari village had lodged a complaint with the vigilance bureau that Khan was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping him in a criminal case lodged with Mohania police station.

The complaint was verified by the bureau which found the allegations to be true after which a team was constituted under Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Paswan who raided and arrested the ASI. 

(With Agency Inputs)

