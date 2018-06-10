हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bid to kill Salman Khan foiled, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested in Hyderabad

A man associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested in Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly plotting to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Notably, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had earlier threatened to kill Salman Khan for the actor’s involvement in black buck killing in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The gangster arrested has been identified by Hyderabad police as Sampat Nehra, who will be taken to Haryana by the state police special task force. According to the Hyderabad police, Nehra had pretended to be a fan and conducted a reccee near the actor’s residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Mumbai.

After Salman Khan got bail in the black buck case and reached his residence in Mumbai, Nehra, pretending to be a fan, conducted reccee of the area surrounding the actor’s residence. He was arrested by the police in Hyderabad on June 6.

Earlier this year, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had said that he would kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. In January, there were reports of few men entering Mumbai film city premises while Salman was shooting for his upcoming movie Race 3. Following the development, over a dozen policemen were rushed to the sets of the film and they escorted the actor to his residence in Bandra.

Salman Khan was convicted for the black buck shooting in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998, during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. The actor was sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

After spending two nights in jail, the 53-year-old actor was granted a bail by the court. The court, however, had said that the actor would need its permission if he wants to travel abroad while out on bail.

