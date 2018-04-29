bieap.gov.in to now declare Andhra Pradesh SSC (10th Class) Results 2018 at 4 pm, April 29

There has been a minor confusion about the declaration of Andhra Pradesh SSC (10th Class) Results 2018, Initially the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) had announced on its official website bieap.go.in that class 10 (matric) board results would be declared at 11 am on April 29, 2018 but on Sunday morning the timings were changed to 4 pm on April 29, 2018.

All the students who took the Andhra Pradesh SSC (10th Class) board examinations 2018 can log on to bieap.gov.in, bseap.org, manabadi.com, and results.cgg.gov.in to check their results. Students can also download the mobile app - SSCAP - from playstore and check the marks memo. The Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 examinations were held from March 15 to 29, 2018.

Here's how to check AP SSC Results 2018 for Class 10 on website:

1) Visit official board website bseap.org. Candidates can also visit bieap.gov.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net. and results.cgg.gov.in

2) CLick on SSC results 2018 link

3) On the new page, enter your roll number and click on submit

4) Your results and marks memo will be displayed on the screen

5) Download it or take a printout of your result for future reference

Here's how to check AP SSC Results 2018 for Class 10 via App

1) Download the SSCAP by DGE Andhra Pradesh.

2) Now open the app and at 11 am, enter your roll number

3) The marks memo will be displayed on the screen

4) Download it or take a printout of your result for future reference

According to sources, AP Class 10 results will be declared on time and all the required arrangements have been made.

The Board of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and, providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

The Board was established in 1971, to regulate and supervise the system of Intermediate education in the state of Andhra Pradesh and to specify the courses of study and matters connected therewith. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country which adopted the 10+2+3 pattern of education.

