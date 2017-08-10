close
Big breakthrough: Al Qaeda-linked 'Most Wanted' terrorist arrested in New Delhi

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 09:09
Representational image

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, Indian agencies have arrested an alleged Al Qaeda-linked terrorist from New Delhi on Wednesday.

Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali, a suspected Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) fugitive, based out of Saudi Arabia, has been on the Delhi police special cell's Wanted List since June 2016.

Zishan's name was also mentioned in a chargesheet filed against the alleged AQIS accused persons.

Zishan, orginally from Jamshedpur, mainly operated from Saudi Arabia. According to the Hindu, he reportedly married to sister of Sabeel Ahmed – a cousin of Kafeel Ahmed, the 2007 Glasgow international airport attack mastermind.

Zishan’s brother Syed Mohammed Arshiyan also allegedly has links with global terror outfits.

 

