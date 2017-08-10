Big breakthrough: ​Suspected Al Qaeda-linked terrorist arrested in New Delhi

New Delhi: In a big breakthrough, Indian agencies have arrested an alleged Al Qaeda-linked terrorist from New Delhi on Wednesday.

Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali, a suspected Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) fugitive, based out of Saudi Arabia, has been on the Delhi police special cell's Wanted List since June 2016.

Ali has been deported to India from Saudi Arabia, reported news agency ANI.

Zishan's name was also mentioned in a chargesheet filed against the alleged AQIS accused persons.

Zishan, orginally from Jamshedpur, mainly operated from Saudi Arabia. According to the Hindu, he reportedly married to sister of Sabeel Ahmed – a cousin of Kafeel Ahmed, the 2007 Glasgow international airport attack mastermind.

Zishan’s brother Syed Mohammed Arshiyan also allegedly has links with global terror outfits.