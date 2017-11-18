Bigg Boss winner and Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy joins BJP

NEW DELHI: Another celebrity face has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP. This time it's yesteryear's actor and winner of Bigg Boss first season Rahul Roy.

“Significant day for me today. The way Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji have been taking the country forward, also in changing the view how the world looks at India now, is remarkable,” said the Aashiqui actor.

Senior party leader Vijay Goel was present at the event.

Roy started his Bollywood career with 1990 blockbuster movie Aashiqui, a Mahesh Bhatt production. The movie broke several box-office records at the time.

Despite the blockbuster beginning, his Bollywood career didn't take off as expected. In 2006, he made a appeared on Bigg Boss, winning the first season.

BJP has quite a few actor-turned-politicians in it's party ranks.

Union Minister Smriti Irani was a popular television actress, before joining BJP.

Other popular faces in the party include versatile actor Kirron Kher, Bhojpuri actors Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.