Bihar

Bihar: 175 trainee cops, 10 police personnel suspended after rampage over lady constable's death

At least 175 Bihar police trainee constable and 10 police constable were suspended on Sunday after they went on Rampage over the death of a lady constable on October 2. 

Image of Car destroyed by cops in Rampage

At least 175 Bihar police trainee constable and 10 police constable were suspended on Sunday after they went on Rampage over the death of a lady constable on October 2. 

The lady constable, who was suffering from dengue, died on October 2 following which the trainee constable went berserk claiming that the lady constable was denied leaves for treatment. The trainee cops beat up several police personnel, vandalised police line and fired open a few rounds on Friday. 

 

 

As the news of the death reached the police line, trainee constables smashed furniture and threw stones at seniors who came in sight.

Vehicles, including those belonging to officers, were damaged and overturned as two officers of SP rank and a Sergeant Major-cum-DSP became special target of their ire while some media personnel were also beaten up.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj, donning riot gear, was dissuaded by juniors from entering the police line as the situation was on the boil. He later entered the police line while jawans of the STF, ATS and Bihar Military Police were summoned to bring the situation under control.

After an hour-long disturbance, DIG, Patna Range, Rajesh Kumar said the situation was now under control.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought a detailed report on the incident from Director General of Police K S Dwivedi.

Dwivedi told a news channel over the phone that the trouble-makers had hardly undergone training for a few days. They were not yet familiar with police work culture and discipline, he added.

As to the allegation that the deceased constable had been refused leave, he said she died while undergoing treatment for dengue in a hospital and so any refusal of leave was not the reason for her death.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, while reacting to the incident, said Nitish Kumar has lost control over the law and order machinery. 

(With Agency Inputs)

