Bihar

Bihar: 40 girls injured, hospitalised after being beaten up by anti-social elements

The injured students have been admitted to the Referral Hospital Triveniganj by the district administration officials.

At least 40 female students were beaten up and critically injured by some men in Supaul district of Bihar after they objected to harassment, eve teasing and lewd comments.

The injured students have been admitted to the Referral Hospital Triveniganj by the district administration officials. The hospital authorities have declared that they are out of danger and in a stable condition. However, the girls are still undergoing treatment.

The students of Kasturba Gandhi School in Daparkha village of Triveniganj have alleged that the men, connected with anti-social activities, lived near the school and used to eve-tease them. When the students objected to their act the men entered the school and bashed up the girls.

According to the warden of the school, during the period when the girls were playing the men, who had used obscene language, started beating up the girls who had objected to them. During this time other girls who came forward to stop the miscreants were also beaten up.

The district administration and Tiveniganj Police have examined the case and argued for legal action.

Taking the matter seriously, District Magistrate (DM) Baidyanath Yadav has ordered that an FIR should be filed against the accused. A search is being conducted to trace and arrest the accused in this case.

