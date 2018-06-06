हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar board 12th results: Kalpana Kumari, who topped NEET 2018, also tops BSEB intermediate examination; results declared on biharboard.ac.in

Kalpana Kumari, a student of Science stream, topped the Bihar board class 12 board examination with 434 marks.

Kalpana Kumari, who recently bagged the first rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2018), has now topped the Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) class 12 intermediate examinations, the results of which were declared by the board on official website biharboard.ac.in on Wednesday. Kalpana, a student of science stream, topped the examination with 434 marks.

The other toppers in the science stream are Abinav and Rudresh Raj Verma. The commerce stream Bihar board class 12 results were also declared and Nidhi Sinha, a student of RDS College in Muzaffarpur, was declared the topper with 434 marks. The topper in Arts stream is Kusum Kumari, scoring 424 marks. Kusum is a student of Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui.

The results saw an increase of 17% in pass percentage as compared to previous year. While 45% students passed in science stream, the pass percentage for Commerce stream students was 82%. In Arts stream, 42% students cleared the exam successfully.

The Bihar Board Class 12th examinations were conducted between February 6 and February 16, 2018 at 1,384 centres across the state. Nearly 13 lakh students appeared in BSEB Class 12th examination, 2018.

How to check your BSEB Results 2018:

1. Visit the official portal of BSEB - www.biharboard.ac.in
2. Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'
3. Click on BSEB Class 12th Results 2018
4. Enter roll number and other relevant details
5. Click on 'Submit'

The students are suggested to download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference.

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.

