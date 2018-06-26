हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bihar board (BSEB) class 10 results 2018 declared at biharboard.ac.in, check pass percentage and toppers list

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10th exam results has been declared. Bihar board matric results 2018 was declared on Tuesday on the official website - biharboard.ac.in. Candidates can also view their results on third-party results sharing websites.

Bihar board (BSEB) class 10 results 2018 declared at biharboard.ac.in, check pass percentage and toppers list
Representational Image (Pic courtesy: biharboard.ac.in - File photo)

Patna: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10th exam results has been declared. Bihar board matric results 2018 was declared on Tuesday on the official website - biharboard.ac.in. Candidates can also view their results on third-party results sharing websites.

Websites to check Bihar board class 10 matric 2018 results - bsebssresult.com/bseb, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check BSEB results 2018:

- Visit the official website.

- Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'.

- Click on BSEB class 10th results 2018.

- Enter roll number and other relevant details.

- Click on 'submit'.

Over 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation examination in 2018. The class 10th exams were held from February 21 to 28, 2018. 

Earlier, thousands of answer scripts of candidates who took the matric examinations, conducted by BSEB in 2018, had gone missing from the strong room of a school where these were kept after evaluation due to which the declaration of the results was deferred to June 26. The principal of the school, situated at Gopalganj district, was summoned by the BSEB and later detained by police for interrogation.

"Pramod Kumar Srivastava, the principal of SS Girls' Senior Secondary High School had registered an FIR stating that over 200 bags, containing more than 40,000 answer scripts evaluated at the premises and kept thereafter in the strong room, were missing", SHO of town police station in Gopalganj, Ravi Kumar had told PTI-Bhasha on June 19, 2018. 

The BSEB later issued a press note stating "the DM and the SP of Gopalganj have been directed to ensure recovery of the barcoded, evaluated answer scripts, identify the culprits and take action against them as per law".

BSEB had claimed at that time the disappearance of the answer scripts would have "no effect on the overall results nor on the preparation of the list of top-ranking students".

About BSEB:

The board was established for holding and conducting examination at the end of the secondary school stage, for prescribing the course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the act, rules and regulations of the board, as per the official website.

Normally every year the board conducts annual secondary school examination in the month of February/March and supplementary school examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state government.

Tags:
Bihar BoardBihar Board class 10th resultsBihar School Examination BoardBSEBClass 10thBihar Board ResultsBoard resultsBSEB Class 10 resultsBSEB reults

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close