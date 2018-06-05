Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Result on June 6 at biharboard.ac.in: Steps to check

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce Class 12 results on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, on official website biharboard.ac.in. The results are expected to be released by noon. Over 12 lakh students appeared for the intermediate (BSEB) 2018 examinations, which was held from February 6 to February 16 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams. 

PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce Class 12 results on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, on official website biharboard.ac.in. The results are expected to be released by noon. Over 12 lakh students appeared for the intermediate (BSEB) 2018 examinations, which was held from February 6 to February 16 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams. 

Candidates can also view their results on bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.com.

Steps to check results Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Intermediate Result:

- Visit official website biharboard.ac.in or bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.com

- Next, click on the Bihar Intermediate Class 12 Results 2018, Bihar Board Result 2018, Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2018

- Enter your roll number and other required details

- Your BSEB Class 12 Intermediate results 2018 will appear

- Click on 'Save' to download the BSEB result 2018

- Students can take a print out for further reference

Nearly 12,07,986 students appeared for the Bihar Intermediate Class 12 exams at 1,384 centres across the state of Bihar this year.

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.

