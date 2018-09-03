हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSEB

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2018: BSEB 10th results declared at Biharboard.online

Bihar Board Compartment 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of Bihar Board Class 10th Compartment Result 2018 on its official results website bsebssresult.com/bseb. Interested candidates can check their results by followin these steps:

1. Visit this link
2. On the new page, enter the Roll Code, Roll Number and click on 'Get Result'

Over 17.5 lakh people appeared in the matric exam this year, including 8.84 lakh boys and 8.74 lakh girls. 

BSEB had released the Class 12th Compartment Result 2018 on August 26.
As per the official website, "BSEB was established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the secondary school stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the act, rules and regulations of the board."

"Apart from the secondary school examination, the board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as diploma in physical education, certificate in physical education and teachers training examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the state government."

