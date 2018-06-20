हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSEB Result 2018

Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018: BSEB postones Bihar Matric results 2018, view new date and time

Over 17 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Bihar Boards examination this year.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the release of Bihar Board Class 10 Matric results 2018. The Board will now release the results on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, on official website biharboard.ac.in. 

As per emerging information, BSEB Class 10 Matric results 2018 will initially be released at 11:30 am on Tuesday and then posted on the official website and third party result hosting sites.

Earlier, the results were to be announced on June 20, Wednesday morning. However, thousands of Matric answer scripts of candidates went missing from the strong room of a school where these were kept after evaluation. Following this, the board decided to postpone the results. 

Official websites to check Bihar Board Class 10 Matric 2018 results:

Here's a list of websites where one can view results:

  • examresults.net
  • biharboard.ac.in/
  • Bsebssresult.com/bseb
  • indiaresults.com

Steps to check your BSEB Results 2018:

1. Visit the official portals to check scores mentioned above

2. Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'

3. Click on BSEB Class 10th Results 2018 

4. Enter roll number and other relevant details

5. Click on 'Submit'

The latest episode has further tarnished BSEB image which had drawn widespread condemnation in the wake of "toppers scam" when non-deserving students were declared top rankers in Arts as well science streams out of materialistic considerations in 2016.

