Bihar Board Result 2018 for Class 10th (Matric) Date: BSEB Matric Results to be declared on biharboard.ac.in

PATNA: The Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2018 and Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2018 will be announced in the third week of May by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

According to reports, the BSEB is expected to declare the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2018 and Bihar Board Class 10th result 2018 between May 16 to 20.

The BSEB Intermediate Examination Result would be released for all three streams – Arts, Sciences and Commerce at once.

After the declaration of results, the students may check their results on the board's official website: http://www.biharboard.ac.in/

Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 exams, this year.

The exam was held from February 21 to 28, 2018. Class 10 exam was held at 1,426 centres across the state.

Last year, the result for BSEB Intermediate examination was released on May 30, 2017. The BSEB result for Class 10th was declared on June 22, 2017

About The BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board was established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.