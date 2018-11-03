हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar: Body of man found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya

In a shocking incident, the body of a foreign national was found earlier on Saturday in an orchard in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gaya, Anil Kumar, said that the body, found  hanging from a tree in Bodh Gaya's Rajpur, has been identified as that of an Australian national after going through the documents. The SP added that initial investigation suggests a case of suicide. He also added that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been asked to investigate the matter.

"On basis of documents, he was identified as an Australian national. It seems to be a case of suicide. We're calling FSL team to investigate matter," said Kumar.

The body has been identified as that of Heath Allan (33), a resident of Westmead, a suburb of Sydney in Australia.

The incident came to light when some local residents noticed it while passing through Rajapur area on Saturday morning. They immediately informed the local police. The police claimed that a suicide note was found.

The note mentions a phone number and a request that Heath's sister be informed about the death. The body has been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya for post-mortem, he added. 

Bihar suicideAustralian suicideBihar Australian suicide

