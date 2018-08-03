हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018

Bihar BPSC Civil Services prelims 2018 at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Steps to apply online

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the notification for the 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration for BPSC Civil Services Prelims began on Friday, August 3. Last date to register is August 20. 

BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the notification for the 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration for BPSC Civil Services Prelims began on Friday, August 3. Last date to register is August 20. 

Steps to apply for BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 online

Step 1: Visit this link http://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Now, aspirants need to register with an email id, generate unique id and password.

Step 4: Next, click on Submit

Candidates need are advised to keep a screenshot for future purpose.

BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Important dates

Online registration begins: August 3, 2018

Online registration closes on: August 20, 2018

Last date to pay online fees: August 24, 2018

Last date to submit online application: August 31, 2018.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. 

The application fee is Rs 600 for Unreserved Category and Rs 150 for SC/ ST/ Women/ Person with disability (Bihar).

