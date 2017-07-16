Bihar crisis: Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav to hold separate meeting today

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav have called separate meetings of their legislators in Patna on Sunday.

According to the reports, the meeting which is believed to be very crucial has been called in to discuss the presidential poll scheduled for Monday. Reportedly, the duo are also expected to express their opinion on the ongoing tussle over demands that Tejashwi Yadav should quit as Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier on Friday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had that his son Tejashwi Yadav will not resign as the deputy chief minister of Bihar. However, the JD(U) demanded deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation if his family could not come clean on the source of funds used for acquiring allegedly illegal properties.

Meanwhile, yesterday the political crisis in Bihar deepened with Tejaswi Yadav skipping a government function attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who swapped his chair with a JD (U) minister after being seated next to an RJD leader.

The organisers initially covered the nameplate of Tejaswi, the special guest at the function whose seat was next to the chief minister's, but later removed it. The function was held to mark the World Youth Skills Day.