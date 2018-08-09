Bihar: Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma gets additional charge of social welfare department after Manju Verma's resignation

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

The official website of the Bihar Social Welfare Department promptly replaced the name and photograph of Manju Verma with that of Krishnandan Verma.

Bihar: Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma gets additional charge of social welfare department after Manju Verma&#039;s resignation

Bihar Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma on Thursday was given the additional charge of the Social Welfare Department, a day after Minister Manju Verma resigned from the post in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case. 

The official website of the Bihar Social Welfare Department promptly replaced the name and photograph of Manju Verma with that of Krishnandan Verma.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department but though the notification had Wednesday's date, it was put on the official website on Thursday. 

Manju Verma had stepped down on Wednesday after allegations of links between her husband and Brajesh Thakur, who was the key accused in the case of sexual abuse of young girls at the state-funded shelter. The call details of Thakur's phone revealed that he had talked to her husband 17 times from January to June this year.

Speaking to media from a prison van in the court compound at Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, Thakur said he used to speak to the minister's husband, Chandeshwar Verma, but it was "on political issues".

In the midst of intense demand for her resignation after the name of her husband cropped up in the case, Manju Verma had alleged that she was targeted as she belonged to the backward Kushwaha community.

Kushwaha caste was the second largest block after the Yadavs among the politically dominant OBC in Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the beginning had carved out a strong support base in his own OBC Kurmi caste and the Kushwaha caste, popularly called as "Luv and Kush". 

