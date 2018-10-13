हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Bihar: One cop killed in encounter between police, criminals in Khagaria

The incident killed Pasaraha police station officer-in-charge Ashish Kumar Singh.

In an encounter between the Bihar police and criminals late on Friday night in a border area of Khagaria district of the state, a police officer was killed and several other policemen were injured. There are reports of the death of several criminals.

The incident killed Pasaraha police station officer-in-charge Ashish Kumar Singh. The Pasaraha police received a tip-off about a meeting between notorious criminals of Khagaria and Naugachia in Salarpur Diyara area -- a notorious hideout for the criminals -- late in the night.

Kumar along with several policemen left for the spot to arrest the criminals. However, the criminals opened fire first to which the police retaliated.

On receiving the information of the encounter, Khagaria Police Superintendent Meenu Kumari Gogri, SDPO Pramod Kumar Jha had left for the spot.

Several cops reached the spot after the incident. Kumar was brought to Bhagalpur's Mayaganj hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

An injured policeman has been admitted to the same hospital and is currently under treatment.

Kumar was a resident of Saharsa district. He was a Sub-inspector of the 2009 batch. Earlier, he had sent several criminals behind bars and had been injured too when he had an encounter with criminals in Muffasil in 2017.

BiharBihar encounterKhagaria encounter

