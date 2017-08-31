close
Bihar: Floods continue to wreak havoc in people's lives

After more than one crore seventy five lakh people were affected by the floods in Bihar, the people in the state continue to have little respite.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 13:03
Bihar: Floods continue to wreak havoc in people&#039;s lives

New Delhi: After more than one crore seventy five lakh people were affected by the floods in Bihar, the people in the state continue to have little respite.

Over 450 people have died in the floods, with 21 districts being affected by the deluge.

"The place is filled with water. The water has risen to our beds. Everyone is really disturbed," said Paras Nath, a constable in a police station in Muzaffarpur.

Urban areas of Muzaffarpur have been deluged following the overflow of water in the Tirhut Canal.

Lately, the flood situation in Bihar has improved, with the water receding from several areas of the state.

Meanwhile, helping hands for the marooned people of Bihar continued pouring in today, too.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has donated Rs. 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for smoother relief operations for floods' victims.

He has also urged his fans to help the victims.

On August 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bihar and did an aerial survey of the flood affected areas in Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Prime Minister Modi also visited Bihar to take stock of the situation. 

bihar floodNitish Kumar

