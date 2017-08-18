Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collapse | Watch video

New Delhi: A family of three members including a child and woman got washed away after a bridge collapsed in Araria district of Bihar.

Captured by a local resident, the video of the tragic episode featuring villagers crossing the bridge is going viral on social media. With this incident, the death toll rose to 98 in the flood-hit state.

"My sister Jano, son Rehman and my nephew Shaheel were crossing the bridge in Araria. However, just before they could reach the other end of the bridge it collapsed. All of them got washed away along with the bridge," leading daily India Today quoted one of the family members of deceased.

The flood situation took an ugly turn in Bihar, as the death toll is rising with every passing day. The deluge has affected nearly 98 lakh people in 16 districts. As per the reports of PTI, Araria district accounted for 23 deaths, Sitamarhi 12, Kisanganj, East Champaran, West Champaran and Supual 11 each, Madhubani and Katihar 7 each, Madhepura and Purnea 5 each, Darbhanga and Saharsa 4 each, Gopalganj and Khagaria 3 each and Sheohar 2.

(With inputs from PTI)