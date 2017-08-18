close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collapse | Watch video

A family of three members including a child and woman got washed away after a bridge collapsed in Araria district of Bihar. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 10:54
Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collapse | Watch video

New Delhi: A family of three members including a child and woman got washed away after a bridge collapsed in Araria district of Bihar. 

Captured by a local resident, the video of the tragic episode featuring villagers crossing the bridge is going viral on social media. With this incident, the death toll rose to 98 in the flood-hit state. 

"My sister Jano, son Rehman and my nephew Shaheel were crossing the bridge in Araria. However, just before they could reach the other end of the bridge it collapsed. All of them got washed away along with the bridge," leading daily India Today quoted one of the family members of deceased. 

The flood situation took an ugly turn in Bihar, as the death toll is rising with every passing day. The deluge has affected nearly 98 lakh people in 16 districts. As per the reports of PTI, Araria district accounted for 23 deaths, Sitamarhi 12, Kisanganj, East Champaran, West Champaran and Supual 11 each, Madhubani and Katihar 7 each, Madhepura and Purnea 5 each, Darbhanga and Saharsa 4 each, Gopalganj and Khagaria 3 each and Sheohar 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

TAGS

Biharbihar floodBridge collapse

From Zee News

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh
India

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day vi...

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in Kodaikanal
India

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in K...

Watch: &#039;A good politician makes sacrifices,&#039; says Dr Chandra at India-ASEAN Youth Summit 2017
India

Watch: 'A good politician makes sacrifices,' says...

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan
India

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-law
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-l...

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parents
Goa

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parent...

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to victims
World

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to...

North Korea media grade South`s Moon a `fail`
WorldAsia

North Korea media grade South`s Moon a `fail`

Money laundering: Nawaz Sharif, sons to appear before Pakistan&#039;s anti-graft body today
WorldAsia

Money laundering: Nawaz Sharif, sons to appear before Pakis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Breaking the siege mentality

The threat of ‘odd hours’ looms large over Indian women

DNA Edit | In NIA Crosshairs: Love jihad and the terror trail

Blue Whale Challenge: Government has failed to rein in the online suicide game

Hit China where it hurts most