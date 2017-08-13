close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bihar floods: Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to CM Nitish Kumar, assures Central assistance

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the flood-like situation in the state, and assured that the Centre is rushing additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to provide relief.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 14:05
Bihar floods: Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to CM Nitish Kumar, assures Central assistance

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the flood-like situation in the state, and assured that the Centre is rushing additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to provide relief.

"Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar and discussed the flood situation in the state. The NDRF teams have already reached the affected areas. The Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Bihar to help the ongoing rescue &relief operations in the flood affected region of the state," Singh tweeted.

Following the relentless rain in Nepal, now Bihar is under a threat of facing the danger of flood.

An alert has been sounded by the state administration as the river was flowing above the danger mark of Kosi belt.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar are facing major flood problems caused by the rivers flowing from Nepal to India.

The meteorological department on Friday issued advisory forecast of rapid rise in water levels of rivers in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, north Bengal, eastern Uttar Pradesh and north Bihar for the next five days as the region is likely to get heavy rainfall.

A release of the union ministry of water resources said that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bhutan.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal, it said. 

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS

Rajnath SinghBihar floodsNitish Kumar

From Zee News

Death toll from Nepal floods, landslide rises to 40
WorldAsia

Death toll from Nepal floods, landslide rises to 40

Hafiz Saeed&#039;s new political outfit MML fields candidate for NA-120 by-poll
WorldAsia

Hafiz Saeed's new political outfit MML fields candidat...

Dalai Lama-Baba Ramdev bonhomie: Smiles, jokes....and beard yanking!
India

Dalai Lama-Baba Ramdev bonhomie: Smiles, jokes....and beard...

Gorakhpur tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath breaks down, asks media to report facts
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath breaks down, asks med...

HRD plan to replace UGC, AICTE with single regulator in limbo
Education

HRD plan to replace UGC, AICTE with single regulator in lim...

India should be prepared for war with China: Baba Ramdev
India

India should be prepared for war with China: Baba Ramdev

Delhi: Traffic restricted for Independence Day rehearsals
Delhi

Delhi: Traffic restricted for Independence Day rehearsals

Himachal Govt, local Congress must provide full assistance: Rahul Gandhi on Mandi landslide
Himachal PradeshIndia

Himachal Govt, local Congress must provide full assistance:...

Resign from Rajya Sabha if you have any shame: JD (U) to Sharad Yadav
India

Resign from Rajya Sabha if you have any shame: JD (U) to Sh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

British Raj: The good, the bad and the ugly

A saga of botched opportunities

The untold suffering of cross-border prisoners

A Hoshiarpur library that survived the partition

Classic dilemma: Is today’s art music trapped in a bubble?