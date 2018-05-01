Bihar: Four more arrested in Jehanabad molestation case

The Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested four boys in connection with a molestation case in Jehanabad, reported news agency ANI. The police had earlier arrested four others in connection with the case. There are five minors among the accused arrested in the case.

According to Patna zone Inspector General of Police N H Khan, the police had received information late on Saturday night about the horrifying video in which some youths were seen molesting the girl, believed to be a minor, who kept crying for help.

"A motorcycle was spotted in the clip. Its number was noted down and with its help the police got the vital clue that the incident had taken place in Jehanabad," he said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged at Town Police Station of Jehanabad on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act by Additional Sub Inspector S S Singh. The motorcycle, whose owner was absconding, was seized, he said.

A Special Investigation Team, comprising the superintendent of police of Jehanabad and an additional superintendent of police of Patna was set up and raids were conducted in Patna, Gaya and Jehanabad on the basis of the information obtained by the police, Khan said.

The IGP said that care would be taken to keep the girl's identity a secret, in accordance with provisions of the POCSO Act, and the cyber cell of the police has been directed to keep a watch and prevent misuse of the video clip by those intending "to create a sensation or derive political mileage".

Meanwhile, police sources said the girl, who is a Dalit and appears to be in her teens, was identified this evening. She was sent for medical tests to ascertain her age and find out the nature of injuries sustained by her.

(With PTI inputs)