Bihar

Bihar girl tied, thrashed for eloping with man of different caste

The girl was tied to the three for almost five hours.

ANI photo

Patna: A girl on Friday was tied to a tree and thrashed for hours for allegedly eloping with a man on September 30. The incident took place in Bihar's Nawada.

The girl was beaten on a Panchayat's diktat after she eloped with a man who was from a different caste. According to the diktat, she 'dishonoured' the village.

The name of the village is Jogiya Maran Village. The girl was tied to the three for almost five hours.

"She was tied because she is a criminal. She wants to go with a man from another caste," said the father of the girl.

After receiving the information, the police intervened into the matter and rescued the victim. The police also recorded the statement of the victim.

(With inputs from ANI)

