Bihar government announces Rs 1 lakh for victims of mob lynching

New Delhi: In a bid to show its commitment towards fighting incidents of mob lynching and to show sympathy, the Bihar government on Thursday announced an interim relief of Rs 1 lakh to victims.

News agency ANI reported that the Bihar government will give Rs 1 lakh as interim relief as well as another Rs 2 lakh as compensation once investigations are completed. In addition, the matters in the case would be heard in a fast-track court within a time period of six months.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar. In the meeting, it was underlined that mob lynching cases must have speedy trials and appropriate monetory compensation be provided to victims.

Incidents of mob lynching have been on the rise in several states across the country - often fueled by rumours spread through social media. The Supreme Court previously came down hard on states and asked what the plan of action is to ensure incidents of mob lynching are either prevented or dealt with severly.