Bihar

Bihar government approves 30% hike for MLAs, MLCs

The Bihar government on Tuesday approved a hike of 30% in the basic salary of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Member of Legislative Council (MLC). 

The salary will be hiked from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, news agency ANI reported.

Apart from this, the legislators would also be given Rs 10-15 lakh in advance for buying luxury vehicles. The annual travel allowance has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. 

The announcement was made in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 

According to news agency PTI, The Bihar cabinet gave approval to to the second supplementary budget proposals for 2018-19 which would be presented in the winter session of the Assembly.

The first supplementary budget was of Rs 19771 crore. Bihar's budget for 2018-19 is of Rs 176990 crore

The cabinet meeting approved the second supplementary budget of Rs 10463.15 crore for 2018-19 and it would be tabled during the five-day winter session of the state Assembly beginning November 26.

In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to education department's proposal to give Rs 200 per month as a medical allowance to the pensioners and family pensioners who retired from all government colleges and universities of Bihar, cabinet secretariat department's special secretary Upendra Nath Pandey told reporters.

They would get medical allowance with effect from August one, 2014.

It also approved the creation of two posts - Additional Registrar, District Judge (Entry Point) and Research Officer, Civil Judge (Senior Division) - for better supervision of matters relating to juvenile justice, Pandey said.

