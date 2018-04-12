Bihar government reinstates security at former CM Rabri Devi's residence

Patna: Bihar government on Thursday revoked an order which withdrew 32 Bihar Military Police jawans at former CM Rabri Devi's residence. The decision though was not enough for RJD scion Tejashwi Yadav who took the opportunity to hit out at CM Nitish Kumar for 'U-turns' galore.

Security at the residence of Rabri was reinstated after the Nitish government over-ruled the withdrawal order. Demanding to know who was responsible for issuing the order in the first place, Tejashwi - son of Rabri and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav - said it was a glaring example of how the Bihar CM keeps going back on his decision. "Not for nothing is Nitish Kumar known as 'Paltu Ram', again he has gone back on his decision," he told news agency ANI. "He should make it clear who issued the earlier order to withdraw security as the Home portfolio is with him."

Security personnel deployed at Rabri's residence were withdrawn and were seen packing their bags on Tuesday night. In protest against the move, Tejashwi and brother Tej Pratap too gave up their security cover. Their argument was that as Rabri was a member of the opposition, she was entitled to security. Rabri herself alleged that the state government was conspiring to get her and her family killed. "The security was revoked at 9 in the night. See what the government is doing? It is a conspiracy to get me and my family killed," she had said on Wednesday.

Rabri had also alleged that Lalu's life was under threat in prison. "It's a conspiracy by Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and the government. Lalu Ji is in jail and is dying every day. I don't know if he's dying due to disease or being killed using medicines. His sugar level is rising. How do I trust the government? If they ask us to vacate our house we're ready to do it," she had said. Lalu is in jail after being convicted in the infamous Fodder Scam.