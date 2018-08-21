हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Governors

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik becomes new Jammu and Kashmir Governor, replaces NN Vohra

 Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Meghalaya, has been transferred to Sikkim, said the communique.

New Delhi: Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik is set to become the new Jammu and Kashmir Governor as he has been transferred and will replace N N Vohra, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Tuesday. Vohra has been holding the position for more than 10 years.

Senior BJP leader Lal Ji Tandon has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar replacing Malik, while Satyadev Narayan Arya will be the new Governor of Haryana.

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy has been transferred to Meghalaya, it said. Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Meghalaya, has been transferred to Sikkim, said the communique.

Baby Rani Maurya will be the new Governor of Uttarakhand, it said. Kaptan Singh Solanki, the Governor of Haryana, has been transferred to Tripura. 

