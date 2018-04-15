Bihar legislative council polls: Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi named candidates

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi are among those who have been named as candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) elections scheduled to be held in Bihar on May 6.

Bihar's ruling party - the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - on Sunday released the list of three candidates each.

Other than the Chief Minister, JD-U named Rameshwar Mahto and Khalid Anwar as its candidates while the BJP's list of candidates includes - Sushil Kumar Modi, Mangal Pandey and Sanjay Paswari.

On April 13, the opposition Grand Alliance declared names of four candidates, including RJD leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and Santosh Manjhi, son of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, the chief of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) for the Legislative Council polls.

The other two Grand Alliance candidates are Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president Ram Chander Purve and Mohsin Qadir. Grand Alliance comprises the RJD, Congress and the HAM.

Last week, the Election Commission had declared dates for biennial election to 11 seats of the Bihar Legislative Council falling vacant on May 6. The last date of filing nomination papers is April 16. Polling would be held on April 26.

Terms of 10 members are ending on May 6 while one seat had fallen vacant earlier following the disqualification of senior leader Narendra Singh on January 6, 2016, whose term was up to May 6, 2018.

Other prominent members whose terms are to expire on May 6 are CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Rabri Devi and Health Minister Mangal Pandey.