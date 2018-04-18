हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar crime

Bihar: Man hung upside down, beaten for allegedly stealing a mobile phone

Patna: A man was hung upside down and beaten mercilessly by locals in Darbhanga's Hingoli village for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

In a video made by a bystander, the accused is seen being thrashed by a group of men who then go on to hang him upside down using ropes and a chain. The incident took place in full view of women and young children.

 

 

Local police officials, according to news agency ANI, have arrested three people accused of having beaten the man.

