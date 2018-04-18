Bihar: Man hung upside down, beaten for allegedly stealing a mobile phone

Patna: A man was hung upside down and beaten mercilessly by locals in Darbhanga's Hingoli village for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

In a video made by a bystander, the accused is seen being thrashed by a group of men who then go on to hang him upside down using ropes and a chain. The incident took place in full view of women and young children.

#WATCH Man beaten and hung upside down for stealing a mobile phone in Darbhanga's Hingoli village. Police says, '3 people who thrashed the man have been arrested.' #Bihar pic.twitter.com/KOzE1XBo9D — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

Local police officials, according to news agency ANI, have arrested three people accused of having beaten the man.