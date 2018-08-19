हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BPSC results

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) results declared; Sanjeev Kumar Sajjan tops

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday declared the results of the 56th, 57th, 58th and 59th joint competitive examination. The BPSC released a merit list of 736 aspirants who successfully qualified in the examination. Sanjeev Kumar Sajjan was declared the topper.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) results declared; Sanjeev Kumar Sajjan tops

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday declared the results of the 56th, 57th, 58th and 59th joint competitive examination. The BPSC released a merit list of 736 aspirants who successfully qualified in the examination. Sanjeev Kumar Sajjan was declared the topper.

As he secured the first rank, Sanjeev Kumar Sajjan has been selected in the Bihar administrative service. The second rank holder, Shakambhari Chandan, was chosen for the post of sub registrar. Amit Kumar became the third topper and was selected in Bihar Police Service.

The results were declared for 21 services under the state government and the maximum number of aspirants, 121, were selected for Bihar Police Service.

Here’s the list of top 10 rankers:

1. Sanjeev Kumar Sajjan – Bihar administrative service
2. Shakambhari Chandan – Sub registrar
3. Amit Kumar – Bihar Police Service
4. Kundan Kumar – Bihar administrative service
5. Rakesh Kumar Singh – Bihar administrative service
6. Malti Kumari – Bihar administrative service
7. Harsh Priyadarshi – Bihar administrative service
8. Satish Suman – Bihar Police Service
9. Anil Kumar – Bihar administrative service
10. Radheshyam Kumar Mishra – Bihar administrative service

While 100 candidates have been selected for the Bihar administrative service, as many as 121 have been selected for Bihar Police Service. In the vigilance department, a total of 11 candidates have been selected while 91 candidates have made it to the Bihar Finance Service.

Other selections are in different departments namely, District Commandant – 3, Excise Inspector – 22, Assistant Planning Officer – 71, Probation Officer – 16, Rural Department Officer – 22, Municipal Executive Officer – 103, Bihar Education Service – 82, Minority Welfare Officer – 3, Employment Officer – 9, Sub Registrar – 19, Jail Superintendent – 37, Assistant Director Social – 17, Sugarcane officer – 2, Assistant Director Child Protection – 5, Sub election officer – 22 and District Audit Officer – 3.

The interviews for 1933 candidates, who cracked the written examination. were conducted between April 10 to July 12.

Tags:
BPSC resultsBPSCBihar Public Service CommissionBPSC topper listBihar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close