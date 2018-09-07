Bihar: Retired commissioner, wife allegedly murdered at Patna residence; probe on

In a shocking incident, a retired commissioner and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their Buddha Colony residence near Patna in Bihar late on Thursday night, according to the police on Friday. At least four people have been taken into custody, including the driver and the maid, for questioning.

The bodies of 82-year-old Harendra Prasad, a retired commissioner of Irrigation Department and his wife Sadhana Das Gupta were found lying in the drawing room of the house.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of suspected murder as there were several injury marks on their bodies, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaj. Injury marks were found on the heads of both the victims.

According to SSP Maharaj, the bodies of the victims were taken to the hospital by their relatives but they were declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

An investigation is underway in the matter. The police have assured that they will try to solve the matter soon.

The relatives are also being questioned to dig out details into the case.

This incident has created a wave of fear amongst the residents of the area as people are in a state of shock.