Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) changes date of announcement of Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2018; Check on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has changed the date for the announcement of the Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2018. The results which were earlier slated to be announced on June 7 will now be declared on June 6. As per reports, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said that the date of the announcement has been changed keeping in mind the last date for online registration for graduation courses in Delhi University. Kishore said the decision has been taken so that they do not have a problem in registering for Delhi Universiy courses.

The intermediate examination results will be released for all three streams - Arts, Sciences and Commerce - together.

The BSEB Class 10th results are likely to be declared on June 20. Once released, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will make the results available on the official website of the board - biharboard.ac.in.

Over 17 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th exams while over 12 lakh students sat for the 12th exams this year. The exams were held from February 21 to 28, 2018. Class 10 exams were held at 1,426 centres across the state.

Here is how you can check your BSEB results 2018:

1. Visit official website - biharboard.ac.in.

2. Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'.

3. Click on BSEB class 12th results 2018.

4. Enter roll number and other relevant details.

5. Click on 'submit'.

In 2017, the result for BSEB Intermediate examination was released on May 30, 2017. The BSEB result for class 10th was declared on June 22, 2017.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had even asked students not to wear shoes or socks to prevent cheating. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 50.12 and for class 12th was 30.11% in science, 32.13% in humanities and 73.76% in commerce.

About BSEB:

The Bihar School Examination Board was established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the secondary school stage, for prescribing a course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the act, rules and regulations of the board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts annual secondary school examination in the month of February/March and supplementary school examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the state government.