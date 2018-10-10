हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Bihar: Teacher arrested after allegedly raping minor girl student in Patna

The incident took place under Digha police station in Patna late on Tuesday evening. 

Bihar: Teacher arrested after allegedly raping minor girl student in Patna

In another incident of assault on women, a minor student was allegedly raped by her teacher at Patna in Bihar on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested by the Bihar Police.

The incident took place under Digha police station in Patna late on Tuesday evening. The minor girl was allegedly raped by her karate teacher inside the premises of the school.

This is the second incident of rape in a fortnight in Bihar where a teacher has allegedly raped a student. Earlier on September 30, a teacher was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Bihar's East Champaran district, police had said.

The teacher was arrested from Naya Tola Husaini village under the jurisdiction of Dumariya Ghat police station, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Chakia sub-division, Shailendra Kumar, said.

The teacher runs a private coaching institute in the village and he raped the girl, his student, on Saturday evening, the DSP said.

He was arrested after the girl's father lodged an FIR with the Dumariya Ghat police station, he said.

The girl was admitted to Sadar hospital and a medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape, the DSP said.

The accused has confessed to his crime, the police officer said.

Tags:
BiharBihar rapeBihar minor rape

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close