Bihar: Two arrested for raping woman near Ganga River in Patna, video made viral

At least two people were arrested for raping a woman on the banks of the Ganga river in Patna, Bihar, when she had gone to take a bath and filmed a video making it viral on social media, said the Patna police.

The incident had occurred on Monday in the Barh area of Patna district, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anand Kumar said.

Shivpujan Mahto and Vishal dragged out the woman from the river on Monday noon and took turns raping her, as the other one made the video of the rape of the 45-year-old victim.

In the video, the victim could be seen pleading with the accused and asking them to consider the "sanctity" of the Ganga river which she addressed as "mother", where she was bathing to celebrate a Hindu festival. However, the accused kept on attacking and threatening her, the victim told the police.

Earlier, Kumar had said, "The victim did not approach us."

The incident comes less than two weeks after the principal and clerk of a private school in Patna's Phulwari Sharif were arrested for allegedly raping a class 5 student repeatedly in the school premises for over a period of nine months.

with inputs from agencies