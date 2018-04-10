Bihar university issues admit card with photo of woman in bikini

A student in Bihar has been issued an admit card for her science examination with the photograph of a woman wearing bikini. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the admit card was issued by Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga district of Bihar.

The Home Science Honours student has taken up the matter with authorities and demanded that a new admit be issued in her name with the corrected picture, said the report. However, only swift action by the authorities can come to her rescue as the examinations are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

She said that while she had furnished all details in the form she filled for the admit card, but was later shocked to discover the photo of a woman in lingerie on the admit card.

While her college has passed the buck to university, the Examination Controller was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that he had passed immediate orders to the replacement of the admit card with the photograph of the candidate. A written explanation has also been sought from the agency that printed the admit card.