Bilkis Bano gang-rape case: Why have convicts been re-employed, SC raps Gujarat government

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday questioned the Gujarat government over re-employment of cops and doctors convicted of tampering evidence in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case. Seeking answers, the top court also asked what actions have been taken by the state against the convicted persons – five policemen and two doctors.

The SC was listening to a petition filed Bano seeking enhanced compensation and initiation of departmental action against the convicted persons.

During the 2002 Godhra riots, a mob attacked Bano and 16 members of her family on March 3. Bano, who was five-months pregnant, was gang-raped.

The CBI charged 18 people, including five policemen and two doctors. A lower court awarded life imprisonment to 11 people, but acquitted the policemen and doctors. On the CBI's appeal, the HC convicted the seven.

The Bombay high court, in it's 2017 judgement that upheld life sentences to 11 men, directed the seven convicts to pay Rs 55,000 as compensation to Bano.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, allowed Bano to file a fresh appeal seeking adequate compensation.